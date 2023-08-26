First Alert Weather: Hot days ahead for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here comes the heat! We now have First Alert weather days today through Tuesday for dangerous heat. This third summer heat wave will be enhanced by that monster ridge of high pressure coming in from the Midwest. It was responsible for multiple high temperature and heat index records broken over the past two weeks over multiple states.

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in place through tonight and lasts until Tuesday evening. Tomorrow’s forecast high of 113 will tie the record for Sunday’s date. Gusty winds north and east of the Valley from some sporadic thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening.

On Monday and Tuesday, the heat becomes more widespread and more intense. The forecast high for both days in Phoenix is 115. This would break the daily records of 113 set in 2020 and 2009 for each date. Morning temperatures in the low 90s are also at record levels. That’s why we gave you the heads up by declaring First Alert days earlier this week.

Thunderstorms should mostly be confined to upslope areas in eastern Arizona. Please pack plenty of water for your students and student-athletes as they head off to school Monday morning.

Storm chances return to the Valley, and temperatures will decrease slightly by Thursday through Saturday morning.

