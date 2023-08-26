Federal Trade Commission sees uptick in online scams

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You wouldn’t invite a complete stranger into your home, but countless people do it every day when they’re on the Internet or answering the phone. “Scams, in general, continue to evolve,” Dan Cusick tells On Your Side. He’s with Wells Fargo’s Fraud and Claims Division.

He tells On Your Side that people are continuing to lose substantial amounts of money when they fall victim to the “imposter scam.” That’s when you receive an email, a text message or a phone call from a person or company you think you recognize. But it’s really a scammer trying to trick you. “Again, the scammers are using the distribution channels that are available to all the bad actors, but we’re seeing imposters representing banks, representing government agencies such as the IRS, representing reputable companies such as your utility companies etc.,” he explained.

Cusick says the scammers will try to scare you by telling you that a fraudulent transaction has been discovered in your bank account or that your power is about to be turned off because you missed your payment. Then, they’ll ask you to send money or convince you to reveal sensitive information like passwords. The scammer’s request always sounds legitimate and urgent. That’s how they operate. “Really, what it does is it causes our customers to be frantic, and that leads to poor decisions ultimately,” he said.

Don’t think you’ll fall for it? Think again. The Federal Trade Commission reports victims were duped out of $2.6 billion last year, and that’s just from people who reported it.

So, Cusick says here’s how not to become a victim. “First and foremost, do you know the person you’re transacting with? Is it a digital relationship, or have you physically met them over an extended period of time?” he asked. If not, then it’s most likely a scammer. He says, “Second, I would suggest, do you feel pressured by the caller? Do you feel intimidated? Is someone trying to rush you to make a transaction within a short amount of time? If that’s the case, then hang up and walk away.”

Finally, Cusick has this warning. “Third, I would suggest, ‘don’t call me, we’ll call you,’ don’t trust caller ID. We see that those numbers are spoofed quite often. Meaning they are pretending to be from a trusted entity, whether it be the government or utility company. It’s okay to hang up and call them back; there are numbers readily available online,” he explained.

Always remember, scammers want to portray a sense of urgency to make you send money or provide information. They want you to act quickly before “it’s too late.”

A few red flags guarantee you’re involved in a scam. Suppose you’re asked to “wire” money or purchase gift cards. To scammers, that’s instant money you can never get back. Also, never under any circumstances allow someone to remote access your computer or forward any authentication codes you receive on your phone to the caller.

