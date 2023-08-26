El Mirage woman trying to stay strong after a tragedy-filled week, needs A/C unit

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An El Mirage woman is grieving after losing someone she considered a son and her husband just over 48 hours earlier this week. Jayden Early, 27, is the motorcyclist killed in Monday morning’s crash on the Loope 202 Red Mountain Freeway that closed part of the freeway. Stephanie Early took him in at 7 years old and considers him her own. Then on Wednesday morning, Stephanie’s husband, Bo Early, was found unresponsive in the family’s home. He was 46. “I haven’t been able to get out of bed,” Stephanie said. “I haven’t been able to eat.”

But Stephanie’s biggest struggle this week? She’s barely been able to grieve. “I lost my best friend of 27 years,” she said. “And then our son, we raised him for the great majority of his life. It really rocked our family to the core.”

Especially Bo. He and Jayden shared a passion for motorcycles, much to the worry of Stephanie. “I was like, I don’t agree with the motorcycles. I think they’re dangerous,” Early said. “But you know, boys will be boys. Let them do what they must.”

After Jayden’s death, Bo’s health quickly deteriorated and he struggled to keep any liquids down. He and Stephanie went to the hospital on Tuesday but decided against the doctor’s orders for Bo to stay. They both returned home so they could both be with family. Stephanie planned to check on Bo throughout the night but was so exhausted she slept through two early morning alarms. When she woke up at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Bo wasn’t breathing. “I hadn’t been able to even talk to him about the pain of losing Jayden,” Stephanie said. “My poor daughter had to call 911, and I got to go in there and try to do CPR, knowing he’s not there with us. He’s cold, he’s stiff.”

Stephanie says the only saving grace is that Bo and Jayden are together again. “It’s probably the only comfort that we have,” she said. “I know they’re up there in heaven riding their bikes together. No pain, no worries about the stresses of the world.”

Stresses like the air conditioning unit in the house that gave out on Thursday. Stephanie added a temporary window unit that has helped drop the inside temperature from the upper 80s to the lower 80s. As Stephanie works on figuring out how she’ll be able to afford air conditioning throughout her home, she has this message for anyone else who might be struggling. “Family members, tell them every day you love them because you don’t know when their last day is,” she said. “I wish I would have been able to do that more.”

If you’d like to help Stephanie and her family with funeral plans and buying a new air conditioning unit, she’s set up a Spotfund for any donations.

