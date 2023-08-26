Armed teen allegedly threatens girl after Goodyear high school football game

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Goodyear police arrested a teen boy who they say threatened to shoot a girl after a high school football game on Friday night. Officers arrived at Millennium High School near Indian School and Litchfield roads and approached the suspect, but he ran away. Officers say the boy was holding a firearm while he was running into a nearby neighborhood. Officers were able to take him in, but one of the officers received minor injuries.

The boy was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Facility on multiple felony charges.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.