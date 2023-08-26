Your Life
Armed teen allegedly threatens girl after Goodyear high school football game

Goodyear police say the teen was found with a gun.
Goodyear police say the teen was found with a gun.(Pixabay)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:36 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Goodyear police arrested a teen boy who they say threatened to shoot a girl after a high school football game on Friday night. Officers arrived at Millennium High School near Indian School and Litchfield roads and approached the suspect, but he ran away. Officers say the boy was holding a firearm while he was running into a nearby neighborhood. Officers were able to take him in, but one of the officers received minor injuries.

The boy was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Facility on multiple felony charges.

