2 men rescued from mountain trails as heat wave hits Arizona

Two men had to be rescued off different Valley trails Saturday morning.
Two men had to be rescued off different Valley trails Saturday morning.(Phoenix Fire Department/Scottsdale Fire Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are recovering after they were rescued from some Phoenix area mountains on Saturday morning. The state is about to experience a second dangerous heat wave this summer, and crews are urging people to stay hydrated if they plan to hit the trails.

Around 8:30 a.m., Scottsdale, Tempe and Phoenix fire crews were called to rescue a 66-year-old man on Sunrise Trailhead in Scottsdale. Another hiker saw the man was unable to make it down the trail and called 911. Crews arrived and gave the man IV fluids to combat the heat exhaustion. Firefighters then used a big wheel to get him off the trail.

Then, just after 10 a.m., Phoenix firefighters went to North Mountain to rescue a man in his 30s, who was also dehydrated from the extreme heat. Rescue teams hiked up the mountain and found the man on the dirt trail. A park ranger vehicle was able to rescue him off the mountain. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Crews are reminding people to stay safe on trails. Hikers should be drinking water before, during and after a hike. “When you’ve finished half of your water supply, it’s time to turn around — no matter where you are on a trail,” said Captain Dave Folio with Scottsdale Fire. Signs of dehydration include dry mouth, low energy, nausea, muscle cramps and headaches.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Saturday through Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures are expected to peak at 113 degrees. The Valley could see record-breaking temperatures as the heat becomes more intense.

