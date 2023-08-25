LIVE: Yavapai County sheriff to give new details into 1987 murder of college student

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release new details in the brutal murder of a college student over three decades ago. The murder of Cathy Sposito has remained unsolved, but open and active for 38 years. Officials will also share information about scientific and forensic data that provided links to other cold cases.

Sposito was killed on June 13, 1987 while hiking Thumb Butte Trail in Prescott. The then-23-year-old rode her bike to the trailhead that morning and began her hike. However, hikers in the area later reported hearing screams. By the time they found Sposito, she was dead. Her killer wasn’t found.

