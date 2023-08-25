Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

LIVE: Yavapai County sheriff to give new details into 1987 murder of college student

Cathy Sposito was killed 38 years ago in Prescott
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release new details in the brutal murder of a college student over three decades ago. The murder of Cathy Sposito has remained unsolved, but open and active for 38 years. Officials will also share information about scientific and forensic data that provided links to other cold cases.

Sposito was killed on June 13, 1987 while hiking Thumb Butte Trail in Prescott. The then-23-year-old rode her bike to the trailhead that morning and began her hike. However, hikers in the area later reported hearing screams. By the time they found Sposito, she was dead. Her killer wasn’t found.

The conference will begin at 12 p.m. and Arizona’s Family will stream it on our website and Facebook page.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north

Latest News

The flames engulfed four historical buildings along Oak Street.
Fire destroys 4 historical buildings in Miami; 2 firefighters badly burned
End of the 5-day workweek? Some states consider legislation making 4-day workweeks more common
American workers would make sacrifices for a 4-day work week, report says
The crash site is on US government property in the vicinity of Marine Corps Air Station...
US military jet crashes near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego
This is the August 2023 mugshot for James Estep, who has face multiple sexual assault cases.
Mesa man accused of raping teen girl; had 3 previous assault cases dismissed