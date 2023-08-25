Update: Surprise man gets recall repair, avoid year-long wait

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We have an update on a Surprise man who Chrysler notified that his ram truck was recalled. That man and about 300,000 other drivers across the country were asked to park their trucks outside for more than a year until the repair kits can be shipped out. That request did not sit well with this On Your Side viewer and many others who received the same notice. But with On Your Side’s involvement, things are a lot better— at least for our viewer.

Marion Joyner can finally park his truck in his garage. “I can leave my car in the shop and it’s not going to ignite everything,” he said. In a previous On Your Side report, Joyner explained how he received a letter from Fiat-Chrysler informing him about a recall for his 2021 Ram 3500 pickup.

The repair wasn’t going to be quick. “They said it’s gonna be 64 weeks,” he said. “I said, ‘Thanks for nothing’ and hung up the phone.”

Joyner was told he needed to park his $80,000 truck outside in the Arizona sun for the next year because the engine could burst into flames at any moment, and parts wouldn’t be available for 64 weeks.

On Your Side contacted Fiat-Chrysler, which made Joyner’s truck, and we also aired a news report. And Joyner says that’s when he got a call from the manufacturer’s headquarters saying his truck could be repaired. “From the time I got the call from Detroit, it was literally two days,” he said. “The call from Detroit came within a week and then two days later, it was done.”

That’s right. Barely a week after On Your Side got involved, Joyner‘s truck was repaired, meaning he doesn’t have to park outside for the next year.

Joyner says he sure is glad he got a hold of On Your Side. “We all have in our head these fantasies of, well, once you get the media on their tail that they’ll shape up because they don’t want bad press,” he said. “I guess it’s true.”

Our thanks to Fiat-Chrysler and the Chapman dealership for getting this taken care of so quickly. Joyner hopes the rest of the truck owners affected by the recall can also get faster service.

