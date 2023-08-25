Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

University allowing students to live with their pets on campus

Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.(Hannah Crouch | Ferris State University)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (Gray News) - Thanks to a pilot program at a university in Michigan, students can keep their pets with them while living on campus.

Ferris State University is launching the state’s first pet-friendly program allowing students to live in the dorms with their pets.

“We know many students struggle with depression, anxiety and homesickness when they start college, and sometimes the answer is to bring a little bit of home with them,” said Lisa Ortiz, director of housing and residential life.

While many colleges and universities allow emotional support animals or aquariums, FSU officials said they want to create an open invitation for students to bring their dogs, cats or other furry friends to campus.

Currently, the program applies to Cramer Hall’s second floor.

Ortiz said students will pay a $250 fee and must follow rules about keeping the pets under control and cleaning up their messes.

Students also must have had a relationship with the pet for at least six months prior to the start of the semester and provide veterinary records to show the pets have been spayed or neutered and have the necessary shots.

According to Ortiz, there has been a lot of interest in the pilot program. The floor is full, and 30 pets are expected to live with students this year.

Cramer Hall rooms are configured suites where two bedrooms share a bathroom and common room.

FSU officials said if the pilot program is successful it may be expanded.

Fall classes at the university begin Aug. 28.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix
Hundreds of employees were caught off-guard with the announcement.
GM announces closure of Chandler facility, 900+ employees to be let go

Latest News

FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015.
British Museum’s director resigns, says he didn’t take warning about possible theft seriously enough
Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland...
Carlos Santana apologizes for anti-trans comments: ‘A woman is a woman, and a man is a man’
President Joe Biden leaves PeloDog after taking a Pilates and spin class, Friday, Aug. 25,...
NORAD scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden’s Lake Tahoe vacation spot
The flames engulfed four historical buildings along Oak Street.
Fire destroys 4 historical buildings in Miami; 2 firefighters badly burned