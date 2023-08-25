Spring training baseball brings economic boom back to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Spring training baseball in the Valley generated more than $710 million for the local economy during the 2023 season. The Seidman Research Institute at Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business studied the economic impact of the baseball games.

Researchers surveyed thousands of out-of-state visitors who visited Arizona to watch games at ten ballparks during February and March. The report showed more than 1.5 million fans went to games this spring. They brought millions of dollars to our local hotels, restaurants, and experiences.

On Friday, The Cactus League and Governor Katie Hobbs held a press conference to talk about these baseball games’ impact on Arizona. “While Cactus League games may not count, their economic impact certainly does,” Gov. Hobbs said. “There is nowhere else in the country where you can cheer on your favorite sports team one day and then see one of the seven natural wonders the next.”

This was the best year for attendance since 2019. The COVID-19 Pandemic canceled games in 2020. Capacity was limited in 2021, and the Major League Baseball lockout canceled part of the schedule in 2022. The spring training season in 2023 was the first time since 2019 that a normal schedule was played without crowd limits.

“After three seasons impacted by a pandemic and work stoppage, the Cactus League in 2023 proved its resilience as a major tourism engine for Arizona,” Cactus League President Chris Calcaterra said. “To ensure the vitality of the spring training industry in Arizona, we must maintain our facilities and continue to provide the best possible experience for the teams and their fans. We are grateful to Major League Baseball and the host communities for their partnership and to the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority for providing grant funding for ballpark construction and renovation.”

Cactus League Executive Director Bridget Binsbacher says it was great to see all the fans back at the ballpark. While they bring a big boost to the economy in the Valley, research found most fans end up going to other parts of Arizona while they’re here.

“As Arizona’s longest-running national sporting event, the Cactus League has developed an unmatched following of fans from across the country,” Binsbacher said. “And while those fans come to cheer for their favorite teams, they take the time to explore other attractions in our beautiful state. The positive financial impacts of spring training extend far beyond the Cactus League’s footprint.”

There are about six months until baseball returns to the Cactus League. The schedule is already out, which is earlier than previous years. Binsbacher says releasing it earlier was needed as more families plan vacations to watch their favorite teams in Arizona.

