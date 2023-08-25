Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Soak up the final days of summer by staying cool in Superior

Field Trip Friday is sponsored by Sanderson Ford
Superior, Arizona is a quaint, small town with a whole lot of heart.
Superior, Arizona is a quaint, small town with a whole lot of heart.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a tiny town tucked away against a backdrop of rugged mountains and ancient mines. Superior is a close-knit town, only about an hour away from the Valley, with only a few thousand people. The colorful community has a rich mining history, features tons of trails for hikers and an adorable main street with local shops, cafés, bars and small businesses.

Soar to the Skies

Take flight and experience the heart of Arizona with experienced pilots.

In the heart of the town, at the municipal airport, is a glider operation that not only gives sailplane rides to the public but provides flying instructions for those interested in becoming pilots or those looking to improve their soaring skills.

All Hail To The Cacti

On this Field Trip Friday, we sent out Ian Schwartz and Sarah Robinson to Superior to see what's expected at the Pricky Pear Festival this year.

The Superior Prickly Pear Festival celebrates all the edible wonders of the Sonoran Desert while showcasing many products and health benefits of the Prickly Pear cactus. Each year, hundreds of attendees enjoy vendors, live entertainment and lectures related to prickly pear, local foods and regenerative farming.

Preserving For The Future

Regenerating Sonora is on a mission to uplift the Superior community and its surrounding environment. Their goal is to unleash the potential of vulnerable populations and ecosystems in systemic ways that foster education, collaboration, and inspiration. “Regenerating Sonora is committed to nurturing the natural and human resources of Superior, confident the town possesses everything needed to create a thriving, sustainable future.”

Time For Some Refreshments!

Two local shops are showing us prickly pear cocktails & mocktails and prickly pear ice cream! Meet Mike Reyes, Manager of The Superior Barmacy, and Carlos Martinez, Owner of Felicia’s Ice Cream.

A Colorful Café Full Of Life

Get ready for a splash of color at Bella’s Marketplace and Café. The local Superior café is ready to participate in the Prickly Pear Festival with themed food and drinks.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north

Latest News

On this Field Trip Friday, we sent out Ian Schwartz and Sarah Robinson to Superior to see...
A first look at the 2023 Superior Prickly Pear Festival
Take flight and experience the heart of Arizona with experienced pilots.
Soar to the skies with Superior Soaring
Vincent Lageshulte is a senior at Ironwood High School.
Peoria high school student receives perfect score on ACT
Vincent Lageshulte earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT in English, Math, Reading and Science.
Peoria high school student receives perfect score on ACT