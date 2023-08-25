Soak up the final days of summer by staying cool in Superior

SUPERIOR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a tiny town tucked away against a backdrop of rugged mountains and ancient mines. Superior is a close-knit town, only about an hour away from the Valley, with only a few thousand people. The colorful community has a rich mining history, features tons of trails for hikers and an adorable main street with local shops, cafés, bars and small businesses.

Soar to the Skies

Take flight and experience the heart of Arizona with experienced pilots.

In the heart of the town, at the municipal airport, is a glider operation that not only gives sailplane rides to the public but provides flying instructions for those interested in becoming pilots or those looking to improve their soaring skills.

All Hail To The Cacti

On this Field Trip Friday, we sent out Ian Schwartz and Sarah Robinson to Superior to see what's expected at the Pricky Pear Festival this year.

The Superior Prickly Pear Festival celebrates all the edible wonders of the Sonoran Desert while showcasing many products and health benefits of the Prickly Pear cactus. Each year, hundreds of attendees enjoy vendors, live entertainment and lectures related to prickly pear, local foods and regenerative farming.

Preserving For The Future

Regenerating Sonora is on a mission to uplift the Superior community and its surrounding environment. Their goal is to unleash the potential of vulnerable populations and ecosystems in systemic ways that foster education, collaboration, and inspiration. “Regenerating Sonora is committed to nurturing the natural and human resources of Superior, confident the town possesses everything needed to create a thriving, sustainable future.”

Time For Some Refreshments!

Two local shops are showing us prickly pear cocktails & mocktails and prickly pear ice cream! Meet Mike Reyes, Manager of The Superior Barmacy, and Carlos Martinez, Owner of Felicia’s Ice Cream.

A Colorful Café Full Of Life

Get ready for a splash of color at Bella’s Marketplace and Café. The local Superior café is ready to participate in the Prickly Pear Festival with themed food and drinks.

