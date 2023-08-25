Record heat returning to Arizona; First Alert issued for Sunday-Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Hot and dry conditions are expected for the Valley as we head into the weekend. A ridge of high pressure that’s been Central US and the Midwest is set to begin retrograding west toward the Desert Southwest over the next few days. At the same time, dry air moving into the state will bring a break from any thunderstorm chances for the Valley.

Look for continued storm chances in the high country this weekend, but dry and sunny conditions in the Valley. High temperatures will climb to 110 degrees today, to near 112 Saturday and Sunday, and to 115 by Monday. Daily high and low records are likely to be tied or set in the Valley during the weekend and into early next week.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are First Alert weather days with an Excessive Heat Watch in effect.

