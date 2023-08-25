Prescott students train to become air traffic controllers amid shortage

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — During the next decade, 85% of air traffic controllers will be eligible for retirement, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The federal agency says it equals about 14,000 open positions for new controllers.

Kyle Wilkerson, an assistant professor at Embry-Riddle in Prescott, says becoming an air traffic controller is not an easy path and some of his students admit a lot of work goes into becoming one. “A lot of those planes have passengers on them so there is a big responsibility in making sure people get to where they need to go, with safety being the No. 1 priority,” said Curtis Lowe, a junior pursuing a bachelor of science in air traffic management.

Carol Martin recently graduated from the university as a pilot with a minor in air traffic management. “With all the different targets coming together, merging, going apart, really judging times and distances,” she said.

It’s a stressful position, Wilkerson says, and has become increasingly difficult to fill. “It requires a lot of ability to multitask, a lot of ability to make difficult decisions very quickly, especially without a lot of the information you would want,” he said.

Then, there’s the strict age requirements. “You have to be older than 18, but younger than 31 to be eligible to be a controller,” Wilkerson said. “It’s a very demanding industry cognitively and so there’s a mandatory retirement for the age of 56 as well.”

These shortages not only affect those in the industry but also affect travelers. “We have to essentially have a threshold and we can’t accept anymore aircraft. That’s where you start to see cancellations and delays. It’s for safety purposes,” Wilkerson said.

The good news is air traffic controllers are some of the highest-paid government employees, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics stating the median yearly salary is $130,000. “It’s ripe for the picking. I mean, you can come in here and get into an industry that needs people. I’m sure people have heard about how much you can make as an air traffic controller. It’s a very lucrative career as well,” he said.

Wilkerson says the hiring process is pretty lengthy and on top of that — this year — the FAA had a hiring limit of 1,800 positions for air traffic controllers.

