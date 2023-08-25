Prescott Chef regains the ability to swallow after state-of-the-art treatment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fifty-five-year-old Michael John Coe of Prescott Valley travels the country as a certified master baker helping restaurants. He never thought twice about his ability to swallow until it was gone. After having three strokes, Coe lost the ability to swallow and speak. He thought his life and career were over. “No matter how hard I tried, it wouldn’t work,” Coe said. “It was really frustrating. Salvia, food, water, nothing would go down. And that’s what really scared me senseless because I thought my career was off the line. It’s the backbone. It’s like being a marathon runner without legs.”

Coe said while it was emotional for him, he knew he had to do something. So, when the neurology department at Banner-University Medical Center in Phoenix offered him a state-of-the-art treatment, he had to try it. “It was just cleared by the FDA, I think it was in September or October of last year,” Coe said. “And apparently, I’m the third person to be offered this in the Arizona area. It was like, ‘Oh hell yeah! I’m down for this.’”

The new treatment is called pharyngeal electrical stimulation, or PES. It reestablishes communication between the throat and the brain by stimulating critical sensory nerves with small electrical pulses. Banner is one of only three facilities in the country currently using the therapy. Speech and language pathologist Kaclyn Knoll at the hospital said she’s thankful they can serve people across the state.

“We’re fortunate enough to be able to bring people in from the rural communities to have access to these types of treatments here that are a little bit more on the front end or cutting edge,” Knoll said. Coe said he could swallow after the first treatment, and he slowly regained other functions as well. “From there, I was hooked,” Coe said. “I went in feet first and just took the plunge and embarrassed the technology that Banner brought in.”

Now fully recovered, he won’t be taking his ability to swallow for granted anymore. “Gratitude, just gratitude and giving thanks back,” Coe said. “I just couldn’t be more grateful I was at the perfect place at the perfect time.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.