Phoenix offering neighborhood groups, nonprofits grants to host events at city parks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - By mid-September, newly hired Phoenix Park Rangers will begin patrolling more than 180 parks in the city. This comes months after Phoenix began using private, unarmed security to patrol 12 parks overnight to reduce drug use and vandalism.

Now, there’s an added effort to improve the city’s parks with a Park Activation Program. Applications for grant funds through the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department are now open. Eligible neighborhood groups and nonprofits can be awarded up to $10,000 to host events or activities such as movies in the park, youth sports, fitness programs, concerts and more.

Encanto Park in central Phoenix is one of the 90 eligible city parks. Many we spoke with admit the park has been empty the past few years, but they shared fond memories of when it was busier. “I’d come here with my mother. We’d go here to the amusement park, walk around, feed the ducks, just play around, play soccer right here,” said Michael Bobadillo.

Alcario Smith-Wick Serna said he’s been visiting the park since the ‘70s. “When I was young, we’d come here to fish, oh yeah this place was full of people, young guys fishing,” he said.

Serna shared he believes crowds have died down because there are no activities, and the city hopes to turn that around. “We’re just trying to get the community out to the parks so that way they feel safe again and the parks are being used for what they’re supposed to be used for,” said Tannia Ruiz, the Neighborhood Grant Administrator.

The City of Phoenix offers grant opportunities through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). “The people who were most affected by COVID is who this money is intended for,” Ruiz said. “We just want to get that programming back to those families, get some events back to those families to make sure they also have things to do.”

With many qualifying parks in Spanish-speaking areas, webinars detailing the process are available in Spanish and English. “There’s going to be two in English and two in Spanish. It’s going to go through the whole application process, what it’s about, how to apply, what events are eligible, what parks are eligible and all the information you need really,” she said.

Alcario Smith-Wick Serna remembers when the park was full of things to do and looks forward to the day he can share that with his granddaughter. “Having groups or stuff like that, events or anything like that that will attract people, well, sure they’ll come,” he said.

Funds will be administered in early 2024, and events must be held between January to October. Applications are being accepted through Sept. 29.

Who can apply?

Neighborhood organizations listed with the City of Phoenix or Non-Profits seeking to coordinate and hold park activation events and programs in parks serving qualified census tracts are eligible to apply.

What events or activities are eligible for application?

Movies in the Park

Concerts in the Park

Food Truck Festivals

Youth Sports Programming

Neighborhood Farmers Markets (Must be free admission and have free activities associated with the event)

Neighborhood Resource Fairs

Safety Events (example: Bike Rodeos)

Fitness Programs

2024 GAIN Events

Neighborhood Celebrations (May include inflatable jumpers and free activities)

Events and activities must be free of cost/admission for the community, and park rules must be followed.

