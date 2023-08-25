Phoenix-area entrepreneurs share results of trying to make money off Super Bowl 57

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A year ago, we introduced you to two people in the Valley hoping to make bank on Super Bowl 57. They shared the same idea to capitalize off all the people in town, yet they chose different paths. We catch up with them to see how they did and if they’d do it again.

Eddie Smith, an entrepreneur, prepared two Airbnbs and rented out two Teslas on Turo. Imelda Hartley of Happy Tamales was selected by the Super Bowl Host Committee Business Connect program, a group of vetted Arizona minority business owners presented to NFL vendors for contracts. “Oh my gosh, it was the biggest blessing for Happy Tamales,” said Hartley. She credits her participation in the high-priced ticket event, Taste of the NFL, for the opportunity to impress a new field of tamale lovers. “I received a phone call from a gentleman from Utah, Jesus, and he says, ‘Look I don’t know who you are, but my wife said you call this lady’, and he has several restaurants in Utah, and he wants me to supply tamales to him,” she said.

Hartley is planning to produce 10,000 tamales a month for Utah’s Señor Pollo. Another restaurant in Kentucky wants her tamales, too and the global attention won her an entrepreneurial award in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, that she picked up in person.

As for Smith, we caught up with him once he had cell service. “About three weeks ago, I decided to take a road trip to Alaska,” he said. He sold his two Teslas and one of his homes. “Overall, the return on investment for my rental properties and for the cars wasn’t exactly what I expected. It wasn’t as profitable as I hoped. The market, especially in Scottsdale, Arizona, is extremely saturated. Everybody has the same plan on making big money on these rentals. I just personally myself, I am liquidating,” said Smith.

So he took the money from the home sale and loaded up a sprinter van with his new puppy— enjoying beautiful landscapes and doing some fishing along the way. “I have no regrets. I’m willing to try anything once. You know, some that’s worked out, some things don’t. But in the big picture, focus on what you’re passionate about,” he said. Smith says he’ll focus firmly on his family’s business Plant Stand of Arizona, when he returns.

As for Hartley, she’s encouraging others to participate in the Business Connect Program come the Final Four. She says for her, it’s a game-changing financial win. “Let’s put it this way. We’ll go from making a few thousand dollars a month to making maybe, pretty soon, $45,000 to 65,000 per month. So that is huge— putting me in a place I never dreamed really to be there,” said Hartley. She says she will hire about five more employees to keep up with new demand.

