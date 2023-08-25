Your Life
Peoria high school student receives perfect score on ACT

Vincent Lageshulte earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT in English, Math, Reading and Science. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Getting 100% on a test is exciting for any student, but imagine receiving a perfect score on the ACT assessment in all subject areas. It’s extremely rare, but one Peoria student beat the odds!

Vincent Lageshulte is a senior at Ironwood High School. He earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT in English, Math, Reading and Science. Over 1.3 million students took the test, and only a small percentage achieved the perfect score in all four areas.

Lageshulte was recognized Thursday night at the Peoria School District’s Board Meeting. He has always been a good test taker and is involved in the school’s gifted program. As a sixth-grader, he traveled to Ironwood High School to take math. While he doesn’t know what career he wants in the future yet, he’s interested in STEM-related or cybersecurity fields. Lageshulte is also involved in Key Club and is president of the Engineering Club.

The ACT is a standardized test for high school achievement and college admissions. The national average ACT composite score last year was 19.8.

