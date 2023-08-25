Parts of Phoenix-area freeways to shut down for weekend construction

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Beware of traffic this weekend! Many Phoenix freeways will be shut down for construction projects, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes before getting behind the wheel.

The following closures will be in place:

Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed between the Loop 202 and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction. All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 and the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard will be shut down.

Northbound Interstate 17 is closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Northern Avenue are also closed.

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between 27th Avenue and I-17 (at the “Stack” interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday for bridge work. Eastbound I-10 ramps to I-17 in both directions will shut down. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 51st, 43rd and 35th avenues will also be closed.

Southbound State Route 143 will shut down between Loop 202 and I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction. Westbound Loop 202 off-ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard will also shut down. Eastbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to southbound SR 143 is closed.

Eastbound Loop 303 will close between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for overhead sign work.

