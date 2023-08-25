Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Parts of Phoenix-area freeways to shut down for weekend construction

Many Phoenix freeways will be shut down for construction projects, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Beware of traffic this weekend! Many Phoenix freeways will be shut down for construction projects, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes before getting behind the wheel.

The following closures will be in place:

  • Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed between the Loop 202 and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction. All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 and the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard will be shut down.
  • Northbound Interstate 17 is closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Northern Avenue are also closed.
  • Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between 27th Avenue and I-17 (at the “Stack” interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday for bridge work. Eastbound I-10 ramps to I-17 in both directions will shut down. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 51st, 43rd and 35th avenues will also be closed.
  • Southbound State Route 143 will shut down between Loop 202 and I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction. Westbound Loop 202 off-ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard will also shut down. Eastbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to southbound SR 143 is closed.
  • Eastbound Loop 303 will close between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for overhead sign work.

For a full list of alternate routes, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north

Latest News

Eddie Smith, left, and Imelda Hartley, right, used the Super Bowl to make a profit.
Touchdown! Super Bowl 57 a big win for Phoenix-area entrepreneurs
ASU is stepping up to big-name programs, like Georgia or USC, that also have NIL general...
ASU Athletics hires full-time general manager for name, image, likeness programs
Get a real taste of prickly Pear cocktails, mocktails and ice cream - yum!
Superior Barmacy is a must-stop when visiting eastern Arizona
Drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes before getting behind the wheel.
Parts of I-10, I-17 and Loop 202 to shut down for weekend construction