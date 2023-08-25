Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

New video shows officer shooting at armed carjacking suspect on Phoenix freeway

New body-camera video shows an officers shooting at a carjacking suspect multiple times on state Route 51 in Phoenix earlier this month.
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:49 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police Department released a new body-camera video from an incident where an officer shot at a man they say carjacked another man on state Route 51 in central Phoenix earlier this month. The video shows an officer getting out of his car with his gun drawn on the southbound side of the freeway just south of Indian School Road on Aug. 10. “Drop it!” he yells at the suspect, later identified as Carlos Delfin, who was trying to carjack somebody stuck in traffic. Police said he also tried to carjack somebody earlier near 18th Street and Camelback. Delfin was reportedly armed with a rifle and was on the freeway after the Camaro he was in stopped moving because OnStar disabled it. The officer is seen running across the freeway and firing his gun at Delfin, but he misses.

The officer runs to the front of the sedan for cover. The victim gets out of the car. Police say Delfin ran north on the freeway and carjacked a man at gunpoint. The officer is seen in the video also running north to get closer to Delfin. The officer sees Delfin getting into a silver four-door pickup truck and raises his gun. As he drives south in the truck, the officer fires several more shots. The officer said he hit the truck but not the suspect. No one was hurt.

Police said officers chased after Delfin, who got off the freeway at McDowell Road and then crashed into several cars at Seventh Street and McDowell Road, court documents say. He then reportedly stole a blue Ford pickup truck after firing several shots but then crashed again. Police say he stole a different pickup truck. He later got into another crash and stole an SUV. Eventually, he crashed into another driver near 10th Avenue and Dobbins Road. He was later taken into custody.

Court documents said he smoked fentanyl before police tried to pull him over. He faces nearly two dozen charges in connection to the crime spree. Police haven’t released any other body-camera videos. The officer who shot at Delfin has 19 years of experience.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north

Latest News

A Prescott chef can swallow again, thanks to state-of-the-art treatment.
Arizona chef gets new treatment to help him swallow again
A school in Prescott is training future air traffic controllers and hopes to help make a dent...
Prescott air traffic school explains how its helping with shortage
Ashley Ezell couldn't believe she won.
Phoenix second grade teacher wins Pay It Forward award
Dodge Ram truck recall left owners parking outside due to a fire hazard.
Truck recall left owners parking outside for safety