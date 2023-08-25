Your Life
Mesa man accused of mailing fentanyl dozens of times to other states

Tevin Andrel Vaughn was booked into jail on Thursday.
Tevin Andrel Vaughn was booked into jail on Thursday.
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man used the post office to mail fentanyl across the nation, and he was caught because he used a credit card, police say. The investigation into Tevin Andrel Vaughn started in April. Investigators say mail inspectors at the post office near Southern Avenue and Crismon Road seized a package that had nearly five pounds of fentanyl that was going to Alabama. A credit card was used. Police looked into the transactions and found the card was used 47 times for packages being mailed to Alabama, Virginia and Tennessee.

Police said the post office caught the license plate of the car linked to the credit card and found Vaughn was associated with the car. On July 19, the suspect’s car showed up at the same post office on Southern with a package containing about 4 ounces of fentanyl pills.

Fast forward to Monday, where Vaugh is believed to have dropped off two packages, each with roughly 4.5 ounces of fentanyl pills. Vaughn was arrested on Thursday as he was mailing three packages at a kiosk, according to court documents. Police said he admitted those three packages had fentanyl pills and they were being mailed to New York and Virginia. Each weighed nearly a pound.

According to court paperwork, Vaughn had a vial of cocaine in his sock when he was arrested. He was booked into jail on drug charges.

