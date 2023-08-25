Maui releases list of hundreds reported missing after Lahaina fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County has released a list of 388 people who remain unaccounted for following the ferocious wildfire that decimated Lahaina.
The hope is that many on the list are fine and simply haven’t checked with emergency personnel.
The fear is that many are not.
“We’re releasing this list of 388 names because we know it will help the investigation,” said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier, in a video message posted online Thursday night. “We’re also balancing that because we know when this list comes out, it can and will cause pain for some folks.
He continued: “This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”
The list (included below) includes no additional identifying information, such as ages or genders.
The county said the list, compiled by the FBI, consists of those for whom authorities have a first and last name and the contact number of the person who reported the person missing.
Special Section: Maui Wildfires
Earlier this week, county officials put the total number of people who remained unaccounted for at more than 1,000 and pledged to release the list in hopes of tracking down any who are safe.
By releasing a list of 388 names, it means the county and FBI are still trying to validate information for hundreds more who were reported missing. It’s unclear if those names will also be released.
If you recognize a name on the list and know the person to be safe, or if you have additional information about the person that may help locate them, you’re asked to call the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or email HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov as soon as possible.
If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the validated list of names, you’re asked to email unaccounted@mpd.net to provide MPD with more information.
As of Thursday night, the death toll from the fire stood at 115. But the governor and Maui first responders have warned that number is likely to rise.
More than two weeks after flames swept through Lahaina, fueled by winds gusting to 80 mph, the grueling search for remains in the ashes of Lahaina town, now the site of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century. Recovery crews with cadaver dogs have finished searching one-story homes and businesses in Lahaina and have moved to multi-story structures, some of which are pancaked.
At the same time, Maui firefighters and Ocean Safety personnel expanded their search in the water.
Authorities have also sought to prepare residents for the possibility that remains for some as-yet unknown number of people will never be found — and will eventually be presumed dead.
At a news conference earlier this week, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said authorities don’t have an estimate of how many they believe perished in the fire, in large because of the high count of individuals reported missing. Officials have also said they don’t know how many children are among the victims.
See the full list of 388 names below or click here:
- Louise Abihai
- John Aeohuhu
- Seth Alberico
- Kalia Alberico
- Jennifer Alviar
- Generosa Amakata (aka Chun)
- June Anbe
- Christopher Anderson
- John (aka Juan) Arquero
- Adelina Arquero
- Rolando Avincula
- Samuel Back
- Angelica Baclig
- Ellen Bassford
- Revelina Baybayan
- Ken Beebe
- Julian Bellin
- Johanna (aka Jopie) Bergman
- Luz Bernabe
- Julie Bernades
- Dorothy Best
- Larry Botelho
- Charlie Boy
- Karrol Britton
- Akili Bryant
- Jennifer Buasert
- Angelica Buasert
- Maurice Buen
- Travis (aka Kawai) Bulawan
- Bob Burgelhams
- Donald Burgess
- Dove Burgmen
- Andy Burnt
- Haden Burt
- Florina Cabales
- Adelino Carbae
- Caresse Carson
- Buddy Joe Carter
- Mark Wayne Carvalho
- Joel Case
- Rene Castillo
- Ediomede Castillo
- Poerava Cemigh
- Cedrick Ching
- Lani Chow
- Lilian Christe
- Liz Chun
- Jayson Clarke
- Chris Clayton
- Patricia (aka Patsy) Clifford
- William K. Collins
- Christine Delora Collins
- Lydia Coloma
- Sarah Connelly
- Allen Constantino
- Stephen Cooper
- Riley Copeland
- Vance Corpuz
- Jordan Cortinez
- Randy Costa
- Dorothy Costa
- Liliana Coundrey
- Rosemary Cummings
- Stéphane Cuvelette
- Chris (aka CJ) Delacruz Jr.
- Krystal Delapinia (or Delapina)
- Juan DeLion
- Jerry Beth Demelo
- Ruth Deodna
- Dave DeProsse
- Kacie Dias
- Marilou Dias
- Mitchell Dombek
- Moises Domingdil
- Busaba Douglas
- Maurice Duen
- Robbie Dunn
- Joseph M. (aka Lil Joe) Durante Jr.
- Herman Edlao
- Jean (aka Jeanne) Eliason
- Robbie Elliott
- James Kimo Elliott
- Barbara Essman
- Timothy Esty
- Timmy Ferguson
- Bob Fields
- William Fink
- David Flading
- Kalani Frey
- Kenyero Fuentes
- Tante Galang
- Phyliss (aka Penny) Garett
- Mark Garnaas
- Charles Garrett
- Michael Ray Garvin
- Michael Craig Gatlin
- Junmark Geovanie Villegas
- Gary Gillette
- David González
- Michael Gordon
- Rebecca Gordon
- Sidney Greene
- Robin Gross
- Michael Hammerschmidt
- Adam Hanson
- Chase Daniel Hanson
- Morris Haole
- Remy Selim Hart
- Jay Vaughn Hartman
- Allen Hashimoto
- Zach Hawley
- Billie Hazel
- Chris Hazel
- Yazmine Heermance
- Arturo Gonzalez Hernandez
- Maureen Ho
- Larry Hogan
- Mark Hoshino
- Haydn Huntley
- Stephen Hyun
- Pacita Ibanez
- Fallen Ildefonso
- Rafael Imperial
- Richard Iona
- Wade Jacobsen
- Via Jay Vogt
- Kai John
- Don Johnson
- Jason Josefovicz
- Lehua Kaahane
- Jon Kaaihue Jr.
- Virginia Ka’al
- Charlene Kaiama Kahoe
- Norman Kaiaokamalie
- Morris Kaita
- Crystal Kalalau
- Elizabeth Kalalealea ShawReyes
- Sharon Kalani
- Patlynn KalauliIto
- Gordon Kamahika
- Norman Kamaka
- James Kanekoa
- Jason Kaneshiro
- John Kaniho
- Marsha Kaoni
- Anne Marie Karlsen
- Paul Kasprzycki
- Michael Kearns
- Conrad Kekoa Johnson
- Leana Kekoa Johnson
- Lynda Kenney
- Barnaby Kenney
- John Keohuhu
- Barbara Kerrbox
- Jason Khanna
- Sue Kidney
- Michael Kidney
- Gary (aka Duffy) Kiel
- Mark King
- Lulu King
- Sabree Koch
- Imee Koike
- Hannah Koltz
- Ronald Kristy
- Mike Kushner
- Joyce Kushner
- Theresa Kuzianik
- Aliavu La
- Margie Laborte
- Jarend Lacuesta
- Patricia Lanphar
- Rick Laoonetti
- Joseph Lara
- Ric Larsen
- Joseph Laura
- Rich Ha (Nina) Thi Le
- Bich Ha (Nina) Thi Le
- Tim Lee
- Jimi Lee
- Gail Leiby
- Jay Lein
- Tony Leon-Guerrero
- David Lewis
- Colleen Liggett
- Sky Liggett
- Mora Lohaina
- Ned Loomis
- Sabree Lopez
- Eduardo Lopez
- Wendy Lou Rose
- Sharon Loveland
- Kenneth Loveland
- James Lusk
- Bibiana Lutrania
- Michael Mahnesmith
- Sabina Makaiwi
- Malou Mallison
- Barry Maloy (aka Malloy)
- Alex Manno
- María Mansur La Valva
- Vaughn Mariani
- Brad Marquez
- Leroy (aka Le) Marsolek
- Eliza Martinez Cota
- Joel Martinez Cota
- Carlos Martinez Cota
- Emilia Martinez Cota
- Brian Masano
- Tevita (aka Noa) Mataele
- Douglas (aka Doug) Matsuda Boucher
- Heidi Mazur
- John McCarthy
- Michael Francis McCartin
- Michael McCartney
- James McDonald
- Joseph (aka Joe) McKibben
- Gerald (aka Jerry) McLain
- Brandon Chase McLaughlin
- Harry McMeen
- Kelly McMullen
- Eileen Medcev
- Carter Mejia
- Visitacion Mercado
- Anna Merva-Driscoll
- Fallen Miles
- Michael Misaka
- Dwayne Jose Moore
- Jordan Moore
- Donald Moral
- Christopher Moral
- Michael Morinho
- John Mosley
- Sean Musko
- Kevin Nacua
- Timmy Nakamoto
- Edyngton Naki
- Ben Namoa-Hanusa
- Anaya Nand
- Angela Nee Thompson
- Tammy Jo Nelson
- Lianna Nespor
- Paterna (aka Patti) Neuse
- David Nuesca
- Johnny (aka J.O.) Olson
- Matsuyuki (aka Matsu) Osato
- Barbara Osurman
- Joseph Owens
- Leticia (aka Letty or Lety) Padagas Constantino
- K Pagan
- Albert Pagdilao
- Valencia Paige
- Damon Parrillo
- Nick Pasion
- Petie Paul
- Pablo Perez
- Alisa Perez
- Michael Perreira
- Mark Peterson
- Herbert Phillips
- Victor Polcano
- Robert Lynne (aka Hank) Potter
- Bobby Powers
- Beverly Powers
- Jaimie Profetta
- Farrah Pu
- Gwendolyn (aka Kanani) Puou
- Glenz Q Sabay
- Junmark Quijano
- Felimon Quijano
- Kathy (aka Cathy) Racela
- Richard (aka Rick) Rashon
- Alfred (aka Alfie) Rawlings
- Santa Maria Raymond
- Justin Recolizado
- Victoria Recolizado
- Eugene Recolizado
- Ken Redstone
- Kawika Regidor
- Elisha Joy Remi Elloui
- Sandra Keiko Reyes
- James. Richardson
- Catherine Richardson
- Trevor Richmond
- Dale Ritcher
- Jose Luis Roa
- Raúl Alfonso Mancera Rodriguez
- Colin Rogers
- Sundance Roman
- Midira Rosado
- Reuben Rosado
- Cathy Russell
- Kimberly Russell (or Russel)
- Mike Ryan
- Jay-are Sabalo
- Dan Saenz
- Israel Sagabaen
- Elvis Saint Hilaire
- Hoku Sanchez
- Ruben Sanchez
- Terrance Santiago
- Edward Sato (aka Katsumi)
- Ivan Saturno
- Judy Savage
- Venus Schlauch
- Susan Schow
- Sandy Schultz
- Nora Semillano
- Fredrick Shaw
- Carole Shaw
- Joe Shillings
- Kevin Siemon
- Anthony (aka Tony) Simpson
- Natalie Smith
- Michael Smith
- Sarina Smith
- Derek Smithson
- Phil Sneed
- Tiffany Solorzano-Nutter
- Ninoska Somers
- Rebecca Spague
- Laura Sparkman
- Gracie Sparkman
- Lynn Speakes
- Gabi Spetler
- Janet St. Claire
- Floyd A. St. Claire
- Alia Steinbeck
- Keith Sternberg
- Sherry Stevens
- Elmer Lee Stevens
- Jeff Sullivan
- Melissa Sumeme
- Matthew Swift
- Virginia Talacio
- Holly Tasin
- Summer Taylor
- Annie Taylor Vance
- Henry Telles
- Terri Thomas
- Mai Thuy
- Evangeline Tiu
- Talati Tofa
- Mick Toko
- Terry Tomas
- Rebeng (aka Revelina) Tomboc
- Bibiana Tomboc Acosta
- Richard Joseph Trevino
- Jayzen Tumamao
- Tongo Tupou
- Nick Turbin
- Dax Underwood
- Kaimana Unknown
- Renee Vachow
- Linda Vaikeli
- Soni Vainikolo
- Patrick Vasquez
- Adela Vellejas
- Rossel Ventura
- Corey Vierra
- Adela Villegas
- Joel Villegas
- Angelica Villegas
- Alexander Villiarimo
- Leroy Wagner
- Andrew Wagner
- Robyn Walters
- Annette Ward
- Malama K. Watson
- Warren Waukee
- Brian Weiss
- Connor Wentworth
- Rebecca Wentworth
- Sandra Wert
- Jerry Wert
- T.K. White
- Dee Wilke
- Michelle Winkler
- Josephine Wittenburg
- Peter Wood
- Inca Wood
- Wayne Worthington Jr.
- Donna Wright
- Dylan James Xander
- Glenda Yabes
- Darin Young
- Jayson Young
- Rhonda Young Holde
- Mari Younger
