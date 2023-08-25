Your Life
Man posing as resident advisor at Cincinnati off-campus housing accused of sexual assault, police say

The sexual assault happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in The Deacon, Chief Isaac said in a safety email that goes out to the UC community.
By Jared Goffinet, Chancelor Winn and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:07 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Police are searching for a suspect in a sexual assault that that was reported at off-campus housing for the University of Cincinnati, police said.

University Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the suspect reportedly posed as a resident advisor.

The alleged incident happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in The Deacon, Isaac said in a safety email to the UC community.

Isaac said the man “implied” he had a weapon, but it was not seen. The suspect was described as 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, muscular and wearing a black du-rag, a light tan tank top and light tan shorts.

The Deacon is one of university’s newest off-campus housing communities that is designed for “academically focused” students, the university’s website reads.

A freshman living at The Deacon said getting inside the off-campus housing community is easier than an on-campus dorm.

“If you don’t live here and you just walk right behind somebody to unlock the door for you, you can just get in,” said the student.

Another student who lives in The Deacon, sophomore John Lyons, wants to see more safety measures put in place.

“I would say some nights they do have security like night personnel, but they’re not necessarily checking people, like key fobs and stuff going in,” said Lyons.

Thursday’s safety email from UC said people should ask for university identification if someone they do not know claims to be an employee.

The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating.

