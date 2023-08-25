Mesa man accused of raping teen girl; had 3 previous assault cases dismissed

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in the East Valley have once again arrested James Estep after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl, his fourth sexual assault case in recent years.

According to arresting documents, Estep was arrested at his Mesa home Wednesday night after he had taken the teen girl from a light rail station in Tempe. Court paperwork says Estep offered the girl a ride and that she felt pressured to take it. Once she got in the car, they drove a short distance, and Estep took the girl’s phone and began assaulting her violently, the documents described. Estep was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County jail on $1 million cash-only bond.

Arizona’s Family previously reported that following his July arrest, a judge held him on a $300,000 cash-only bond, but his case was dropped by Maricopa County prosecutors who said the case likely didn’t have enough evidence for a conviction despite numerous related cases and linked evidence from a 2021 case.

