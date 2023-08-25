‘Hero of the Republic:’ It’s been 5 years since of the passing of Sen. John McCain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sen. McCain’s life and legacy were driven by his love for America — a love deeply rooted in making a better future for Americans, with morals, beliefs, and policy stances that were often tested but rarely compromised.

Long before his involvement in Arizona’s political sphere, John McCain was a Naval ensign and pilot. He was stationed in Vietnam, assigned to the USS Forrestal, and became a lieutenant commander. His plane was shot down on Oct. 26, 1967, leading to his capture as a prisoner of war. It took five years for his release, during which time he refused special treatment due to his father’s admiral status.

Upon returning home, his work continued. In 1982, he was elected to the House of Representatives and later ran for the U.S. Senate, succeeding Barry Goldwater, who in his time was called the “man of modern conservatism.” Despite being a staunch conservative on paper, McCain often differed from his Republican colleagues. He supported Vietnam diplomacy and campaign reform, displaying a willingness to work across the aisle that resonated with Arizonans and political opponents alike.

“I have served America’s cause – the cause of our security and the security of our friends, the cause of freedom and equal justice – all my adult life. I haven’t always served it well. I haven’t even always appreciated what I was serving. But among the few compensations of old age is the acuity of hindsight. I see now that I was part of something important that drew me along in its wake even when I was diverted by other interests. I was, knowingly or not, along for the ride as America made the future better than the past.”

His two presidential runs, one of which secured the Republican nomination, fell short of winning the presidency. Following the elections, he returned to the Senate, where he worked with developing the GOP’s efforts on immigration and played a decisive role in voting against a “skinny repeal” of the Affordable Care Act in 2017.

In total, he was re-elected to the Senate six times, with the most recent election occurring less than a year before his cancer diagnosis.

McCain passed away on Aug. 25, 2018, at his Cornville ranch, about a year after announcing his diagnosis of glioblastoma—an aggressive form of cancer.

In the words of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, “He failed a lot. But he never quit.” McCain’s legacy and commitment to unity and deeply-rooted patriotism will forever be remembered. His daughter, Meghan, saw him as a “hero of the republic.”

