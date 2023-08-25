Former Scottsdale woman killed during bar shooting in Southern California

TRABUCO CANYON, CA (3TV/CBS 5) - A former Scottsdale resident was one of three victims killed during a bar shooting in Southern California on Wednesday.

On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department released a statement saying that 49-year-old Tonya Clark died in a shooting at Cook’s Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon, California. She lived in Scottsdale before moving to California, according to her family. The other victims were identified as Glen Sprowl Jr., 53, of Stanton, California and John Leehey, 67, of Irvine, California.

“We stand in mourning alongside the family and friends of Tonya, John and Glen. We continue to extend our sincerest condolences to all who knew and loved them,” said the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.