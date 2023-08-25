Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Former Scottsdale woman killed during bar shooting in Southern California

Tonya Clark, 49, was one of three victims killed in the shooting.
Tonya Clark, 49, was one of three victims killed in the shooting.(Orange County Sheriff's Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRABUCO CANYON, CA (3TV/CBS 5) - A former Scottsdale resident was one of three victims killed during a bar shooting in Southern California on Wednesday.

On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department released a statement saying that 49-year-old Tonya Clark died in a shooting at Cook’s Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon, California. She lived in Scottsdale before moving to California, according to her family. The other victims were identified as Glen Sprowl Jr., 53, of Stanton, California and John Leehey, 67, of Irvine, California.

“We stand in mourning alongside the family and friends of Tonya, John and Glen. We continue to extend our sincerest condolences to all who knew and loved them,” said the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix
Hundreds of employees were caught off-guard with the announcement.
GM announces closure of Chandler facility, 900+ employees to be let go

Latest News

Up to $10,000 to host events or activities such as movies in the park, youth sports, fitness...
Phoenix offering neighborhood groups, nonprofits grants to host events at city parks
This was the best year for attendance since 2019.
Spring training baseball brings economic boom back to Arizona
Sen. John McCain died on Aug. 25, 2018.
McCain Institute upholding late Sen. John McCain’s legacy
The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Tevin Andrel Vaughn was booked into jail on Thursday.
Mesa man accused of mailing fentanyl dozens of times to other states