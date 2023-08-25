First Alert Weather Sunday-Tuesday as excessive heat returns to Phoenix-area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another warm start to our morning with lows in the upper 80s; our average low this time of year is 82 degrees. Get ready for the heat as a ridge of high pressure strengthens this weekend. Because of the heat, we have issued a First Alert for heat from Sunday through Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning where temperatures will climb to close to record highs.

Be careful, especially in the afternoons when that will be the hottest part of the day. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke if you need to take action. You’re A/C will be your best friend.

The good news is that the ridge will be weakening and moving eastward. That’s good news where temperatures will start to cool a bit on Thursday and Friday. Winds are expected to shift out of the south and could pull up some moisture and increase the chance of storms for the end of the work week. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for an active monsoon next week; we need the rain.

