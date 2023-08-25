Fire destroys 4 historical buildings in Miami; 2 firefighters badly burned

MIAMI, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several historical buildings are destroyed, and three firefighters are in the hospital after a fire broke out in a small Arizona town on Thursday afternoon.

Miami town manager Alexis Rivera says the fire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. The flames engulfed four historical buildings along Oak Street. “It took about four and a half hours with five units [on scene],” Rivera said of the firefight Thursday afternoon. Rivera says two firefighters were badly injured, suffering burns on over 40% of their bodies. The third firefighter was hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Crews were able to gain control of the blaze around 5 p.m.

Investigators are working to find out what sparked the flames. The investigation is ongoing.

