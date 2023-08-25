Your Life
Fiery crash reopens eastbound I-10 near Picacho Peak

At least two vehicles caught fire.
At least two vehicles caught fire.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened early Friday morning after a fiery crash.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, at least three vehicles were involved with two catching fire. Video from the Arizona’s Family news drone showed multiple cars with heavy fire damage. At this time, details on possible injuries have not been released, but troopers had asked for the freeway to be closed for an extended period.

All traffic was temporarily diverted at milepost 219 near Picacho Peak Road onto the frontage road. The freeway reopened just after 6 a.m. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

