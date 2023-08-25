Family displaced, police officer hospitalized after house fire in south Phoenix

Your Life
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix family is homeless after a fire destroyed their south Phoenix home Friday afternoon. A police officer who was helping at the scene was injured when a dog bit him.

Around 1 p.m., firefighters were called to an attic fire near 19th Avenue and Sonora Street, north of the I-17 freeway. Firefighters went into the house and quickly put out the flames. A police officer was bitten by a large dog while assisting with the house fire. The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Phoenix Fire says three people are displaced and are receiving help from a crisis team. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

