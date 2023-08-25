Family displaced, police officer hospitalized after house fire in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix family is homeless after a fire destroyed their south Phoenix home Friday afternoon. A police officer who was helping at the scene was injured when a dog bit him.

Around 1 p.m., firefighters were called to an attic fire near 19th Avenue and Sonora Street, north of the I-17 freeway. Firefighters went into the house and quickly put out the flames. A police officer was bitten by a large dog while assisting with the house fire. The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Phoenix Fire says three people are displaced and are receiving help from a crisis team. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.