Audit: MVD didn’t properly oversee third-party companies, creating safety risk

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Motor Vehicle Division, part of the Arizona Department of Transportation, is risking people’s safety. This is what the Arizona Auditor General claims after a look into how ADOT’s department monitors its third-party partners.

When it comes to driver’s licenses, other state IDs, and vehicle titles, you can either go through the MVD or a third party. Last year, 36% of people chose to go through a third party for these documents. A recent audit found the MVD was not properly overseeing these third-party companies. This led to people receiving those important documents when they shouldn’t.

Out of the 130 cases they sampled, 25 or 19% came back with issues. Twenty-two had what the audit called high-risk errors. This is how it breaks down:

10 individuals/entities received vehicle titles without the information required to prove lawful transfer of vehicle ownership.

8 individuals received driver’s licenses without evidence they were qualified to safely operate a vehicle

4 individuals received driver’s licenses or identification cards without sufficient identity or residency documentation

Since their audit, the Auditor General sent recommendations for ADOT to follow moving forward, including policy, procedure, and training changes. In a statement following the audit ADOT stated:

“We appreciate the Arizona Auditor General’s report and suggestions. MVD takes these concerns seriously, and has already begun addressing their findings. New draft procedures have been documented and are currently in pilot phase. Upon completion of the pilot, all procedures will be formally adopted.”

