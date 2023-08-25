ASU Athletics hires full-time general manager for name, image, likeness programs

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- ASU Athletics has taken a huge step forward in the world of name, image and likeness by hiring its first full-time general manager for NIL programs. Rachael Bacchus started her duties for the Sun Devils this summer and has been busy meeting with all 26 teams and 678 student-athletes.

Bacchus said her goal is to ensure her athletes understand NIL and are comfortable with the opportunities coming their way. “Everything from education, resources, we sit on one-on-one counseling sessions with our student-athletes like ‘let’s talk about what you’re priorities are, let’s talk about how we can connect,’ and really build out what your brand looks like,” she explained.

Name, image and likeness are still a very new thing for student-athletes and the community to navigate because of the vast landscape they can work with. NIL can be a commercial student-athletes are paid to be in, free merchandise from brand deals, or as small as a dinner from a donor and the athlete talking about their student-athlete experience.

This can be a lot to take in for student-athletes who already put in 8 to 16-hour days for practices and competition, and Bacchus says she’s there to guide them so it’s not overwhelming for them. “A lot of these 18, 19-year-olds have never seen a contract before; they don’t know terms like “in perpetuity” mean,” she said. “While you’re out working on the field, you’re putting in 100% on the field; I’m behind the scenes making sure I know what you’re priorities are so you’re not stressed out about NIL.”

Amaya De La Cruz was one of just 22 student-athletes selected nationwide and the only women’s rugby player.

On top of one-on-one sessions with each athlete, they also provide financial literacy courses and break down contracts to explain how they work. Still, her main job is being an available resource to Sun Devil athletes if they have NIL questions.

The other half of her job is ensuring the community understands NIL and how they can invest in the Sun Devils. Bacchus said just like her athletes, you or your business should also utilize her as a resource. “We’ve had conversations with donors saying, ‘Hey, I really want to support. I just don’t know where to start, I don’t know what I can do, I don’t have a business, but I do want to support NIL,’” she explained. “You can host a dinner with the student-athletes to come out and talk about their student-athlete experience about being a Sun Devil, and that’s considered NIL.”

Bacchus is one of eleven general managers nationwide for college programs. ASU is stepping up to big-name programs, like Georgia or USC, that also have NIL general managers on campus.

If you or your business is interested in investing in a Sun Devil athlete or team, contact Bacchus at rachaelbacchus@altiussp.com. You can also visit the Sun Devil’s Opendorse Marketplace to find athletes and teams to endorse.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.