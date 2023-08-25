Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

American workers would make sacrifices for a 4-day work week, report says

Bankrate says employees are willing to make sacrifices to work only four days per week.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s Friday, and it’s probably a work day for you. But what if it was already your weekend? A new Bankrate survey shows the vast majority of workers, 81%, want a four day work week.

A majority of workers also say they support remote or hybrid jobs. For some industries, the flexibility isn’t feasible, but where it is, Bankrate’s senior economic analyst, Mark Hamrick, says it’s here to stay. “The pandemic has really changed all of this because we didn’t know that we could do all of this before,” Hamrick said. “Many years ago, we didn’t have the technology tools, and now there’s been this convergence of things forced by the pandemic; the opportunities presented by technology and now the desire on the part of American workers to reclaim their time.

People are willing to make sacrifices for flexibility with their work schedules. For the people who support a four day work week, 54% would work longer hours, 37% would change jobs or industries, 27% would work in the office more, and 10% would take a pay cut, according to Bankrate. “You have to approach it from a constructive point of view, meaning how can we make this work well for everyone because a manager doesn’t want to hear ‘I want, I want I want,’” Hamrick said. “The question really needs to be how can we make this work for everyone?”

According to the survey, more than two in five full time workers would change jobs for a remote work option.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north

Latest News

Bankrate says employees are willing to make sacrifices to work only four days per week.
80% of American workers want a 4-day workweek
Records show that retired state employees are making money from it.
Arizona alfalfa farm tied to foreign owned interests earns cash for retired state workers.
A foreign company owns the farm but doesn't own the land.
Arizona government retiree fund benefiting from UAE alfalfa farm
A Dodge Ram truck recall left a Surprise man parking his outside due to a fire hazard until On...
Surprise man finally get recalled truck repaired