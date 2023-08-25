American workers would make sacrifices for a 4-day work week, report says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s Friday, and it’s probably a work day for you. But what if it was already your weekend? A new Bankrate survey shows the vast majority of workers, 81%, want a four day work week.

A majority of workers also say they support remote or hybrid jobs. For some industries, the flexibility isn’t feasible, but where it is, Bankrate’s senior economic analyst, Mark Hamrick, says it’s here to stay. “The pandemic has really changed all of this because we didn’t know that we could do all of this before,” Hamrick said. “Many years ago, we didn’t have the technology tools, and now there’s been this convergence of things forced by the pandemic; the opportunities presented by technology and now the desire on the part of American workers to reclaim their time.

People are willing to make sacrifices for flexibility with their work schedules. For the people who support a four day work week, 54% would work longer hours, 37% would change jobs or industries, 27% would work in the office more, and 10% would take a pay cut, according to Bankrate. “You have to approach it from a constructive point of view, meaning how can we make this work well for everyone because a manager doesn’t want to hear ‘I want, I want I want,’” Hamrick said. “The question really needs to be how can we make this work for everyone?”

According to the survey, more than two in five full time workers would change jobs for a remote work option.

