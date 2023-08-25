ADOT nearly done with SR 89 changes in Yarnell after deadly crash

YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - State Route 89 in Yarnell looks a lot different these days. The Arizona Department of Transportation changed the road lanes going in and out of Yarnell.

ADOT condensed the roadway. Before, two lanes were going in both directions, allowing people to pass one another. People living in Yarnell said speeding was an ongoing problem in their small town. ADOT reconfigured the road and reduced it to one lane in each direction, and it now includes bike lanes on both sides and a middle turning lane for cars. ADOT officials say it should make the road safer.

These new changes occurred one year after a fatal crash on the 89 in Yarnell. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Sgt. Dakota Brinkley was in a patrol car when he hit and killed Donna Gordon as she walked across the road. The Yavapai County Sheriff and ADOT held a community meeting a couple of weeks after the fatal crash. People demanded that the road be made safer.

ADOT engineers studied the road and decided to make the changes. They have some final markings to add to the area, but people say they already see slower drivers through their town.

“It’s better, but we must continue to work on is slowing down our visitors,” Yarnell Fire District Board Chairman Arlon Rice said. “A lot of people are used to that four-lane through here, and now it’s a one-lane.”

Rice said Donna Gordon convinced him to join the fire district board years ago. Since then, the two have been friends. Rice says the fatal crash involving Gordon was tragic, and the community felt they needed to do something.

“It made us wake up and say, “ADOT, we need some help.” Donna was not only a board member, but she was a friend. Every time I get in that left turn lane, I’m going to think of Donna Gordon. We owe it to her. She gave to this community,” Rice said. “She would have liked this.”

DPS investigated and said Sgt. Brinkley wasn’t distracted, drunk or speeding when Gordon was hit. It was ruled an accident.

