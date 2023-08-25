Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

ADOT nearly done with SR 89 changes in Yarnell after deadly crash

Yarnell road improvements following deadly accident.
Yarnell road improvements following deadly accident.(AZFamily)
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - State Route 89 in Yarnell looks a lot different these days. The Arizona Department of Transportation changed the road lanes going in and out of Yarnell.

ADOT condensed the roadway. Before, two lanes were going in both directions, allowing people to pass one another. People living in Yarnell said speeding was an ongoing problem in their small town. ADOT reconfigured the road and reduced it to one lane in each direction, and it now includes bike lanes on both sides and a middle turning lane for cars. ADOT officials say it should make the road safer.

These new changes occurred one year after a fatal crash on the 89 in Yarnell. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Sgt. Dakota Brinkley was in a patrol car when he hit and killed Donna Gordon as she walked across the road. The Yavapai County Sheriff and ADOT held a community meeting a couple of weeks after the fatal crash. People demanded that the road be made safer.

ADOT engineers studied the road and decided to make the changes. They have some final markings to add to the area, but people say they already see slower drivers through their town.

“It’s better, but we must continue to work on is slowing down our visitors,” Yarnell Fire District Board Chairman Arlon Rice said. “A lot of people are used to that four-lane through here, and now it’s a one-lane.”

Rice said Donna Gordon convinced him to join the fire district board years ago. Since then, the two have been friends. Rice says the fatal crash involving Gordon was tragic, and the community felt they needed to do something.

“It made us wake up and say, “ADOT, we need some help.” Donna was not only a board member, but she was a friend. Every time I get in that left turn lane, I’m going to think of Donna Gordon. We owe it to her. She gave to this community,” Rice said. “She would have liked this.”

DPS investigated and said Sgt. Brinkley wasn’t distracted, drunk or speeding when Gordon was hit. It was ruled an accident.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north

Latest News

A former Phoenix Police officer says the sexual assault allegations ruined his career and is...
Former Phoenix officer sues department, accusers after sex assault allegations
Marion Joyner says he's glad he can park his truck in the garage again.
Update: Surprise man gets recall repair, avoid year-long wait
New body-camera video shows an officers shooting at a carjacking suspect multiple times on...
Body-cam video shows officer shooting at suspect on Phoenix freeway
Homeowners in Yuma are repairing roof damage following storm Hilary.
Yuma homeowners repair roof damage following storm Hilary