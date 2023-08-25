Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Actor Kevin Hart says he’s the ‘dumbest man alive’ after landing himself in wheelchair

Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.
Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor and comedian Kevin Hart says he’s the “dumbest man alive” for landing himself in a wheelchair.

“This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out and I, I don’t want you to be alarmed, but I’m in a wheelchair. Yeah, I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff, tried to go out there and do some young, uh, some young man stuff, and I was told to sit my a** down,” he said in a post on Instagram.

Hart said he tried to race former NFL player Stevan Ridley in a 40-yard dash.

The 44-year-old said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.

The two are friends, and Ridley said he is wishing Hart well in response to his video.

He commented that he thought Hart could handle the sprint since former quarterback Tom Brady ran it in his 40s.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north

Latest News

File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Solid economy could require additional rate hikes from Fed to further slow inflation, Powell says
Christian was found dead inside his family's car
Teen dies while sleeping in family’s car to escape the heat, family says
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
Several people are dead after a Michigan storm with 75 mph winds downs trees and power lines
FILE - An F/A-18D hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 takes...
Military jet crashes near San Diego
Average interest rates this week hit 7.23% -- a stark interest from the 2% or so banks were...
Homebuyers in Arizona urged to buy now; interest rates still climbing