Acquitted Ex-Phoenix officer wants accountability after sex assault allegations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Sean Pena spent three years as a Phoenix Police officer. Then his career came crashing down when he was fired and accused of sexually assaulting three women in the line of duty. Earlier this year, Pena was found not guilty on all charges in two criminal trials.

On Thursday, the former police officer spoke for the first time about the allegations that were made against him. “Everyone that actually knew me knows that I would never do anything like this,” said Pena. “But when it comes to higher-up people, they needed a scapegoat, and they got me, I guess.”

During a news conference, Pena’s attorneys announced they’ve filed a lawsuit against the city of Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department, Maricopa County prosecutors, the three accusers and several others. The lawsuit claims Pena was wrongfully terminated and maliciously prosecuted when it was clear there was a lack of evidence and the accusers had questionable, conflicting stories.

“The only thing they kept saying for an hour straight was there were three accusers, three accusers, three,” said attorney Sean Woods. “If there were three, he must be guilty, instead of actually trying to focus on evidence which they did not have.”

The former officer said that despite his acquittals in court, the damage has been done to his reputation, family and professional aspirations. He believes the city of Phoenix’s decision to pay two of his accusers $850,000 in civil settlements put pressure on prosecutors to get a conviction.

Pena is hoping the lawsuit sends a message that what happened to him was wrong. “You work so hard for something, put blood, sweat and tears and you are willing to put yourself in the line of fire for someone you’ve never met,” said Pena. “To have allegations like this so heinous come out against you, destroy your reputation, the legacy set by your family, it’s absolutely despicable and disgusting.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.