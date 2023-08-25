Your Life
5-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Goodyear pool

The drowning happened at a home near Sarival Avenue and Yuma Road.
The drowning happened at a home near Sarival Avenue and Yuma Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child has died after being pulled from a backyard pool in Goodyear earlier this week. Goodyear police confirmed the 5-year-old boy died on Thursday night. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss,” the department said in a release.

On Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the home near Sarival Avenue and Yuma Road. Police say it’s unknown how long the boy was underwater before he was rescued. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died the next day. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the home, which had a fence around the pool. However, it’s unclear if anyone was watching the boy.

Police are stressing the importance of water safety. Parents and guardians should always supervise children, be aware of where their child is around the home, learn CPR and use a life jacket if needed.

