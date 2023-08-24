Your Life
Yuma homeowners repair roof damage following storm Hilary

Homeowners in Yuma are repairing roof damage following storm Hilary.
Homeowners in Yuma are repairing roof damage following storm Hilary.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:46 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Yuma didn’t receive the rain expected from tropical storm Hilary, but Yuma County received high wind gusts. The winds were so strong it sent shingles flying in one neighborhood and caused roof damage to some residents.

“We were getting shingles from the left door neighbors and the right neighbors,” said Yuma resident, Julieta Stone. Stone said she filed a claim with her insurance, but it’s not looking great. “The deductible is pretty high, so we’re already on a losing streak,” said Stone.

Art Juarez with Storm Pro Roofing is one of the many roofing companies helping residents in Yuma. “This neighborhood has about 800 houses, and about 80 percent have damage on them,” he said. Juarez said insurance companies will try to cover a partial roof replacement, but many homes damaged in the storm will need a new roof. “A lot of these homes have old roofs, we’re looking at 20 to 25-year-old roofs,” he said.

Juarez said a vulnerable roof during monsoon season isn’t ideal. “There’s no sealant; there’s nothing that’s gonna stop the water,” he said.

It could lead to further damage for some of these homeowners when another storm hits the area. “A lot of them have never experienced this. I can’t remember the last time Yuma had a storm like this that caused this,” said Juarez.

