University of Arizona researchers look to answer questions about ticks

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Great Arizona Tick Check program has been underway for nearly six months and has received dozens of ticks from Arizona.

Dr. Kathleen Walker is leading genetic testing on ticks at the University of Arizona as part of the program.

“The main tick we have in Arizona is the brown dog tick,” she shared. “I think it’s in all 15 counties in Arizona. But we don’t have proof of that yet.”

She said her team needs more samples from Santa Cruz and Greenlee counties to help better prove this theory.

Thanks to the program, Dr. Walker and her team have made some interesting discoveries.

As part of their research, they went up to the mountains in Mohave, where they found the black-legged tick known to carry Lyme disease.

“We not only found them. We found them in the exact same place,” she said. “So, that’s a really strong indication that this is a stable population. We still don’t know whether they are carrying Lyme disease, we certainly hope not. But, we are going to go get them tested once we go do a second collection.”

Dr. Walker said they’ve also noticed some ticks expanding their range here in the state. “We’ve certainly found ticks like the rocky mountain wood tick in a place that it wasn’t known to be before.”

This kind of information, Dr. Walker says, will help the program work with the CDC to see how many of these ticks are carrying illnesses and how widespread they are in the state.

Once the tick is removed from the skin, Dr. Walker asks that it be sealed in a zip lock bag with some important information on a sheet of paper on the inside:

Date the tick was collected

Location of where you found it

Host – Person, dog, cat, etc.

Travel history – If the person or pet has traveled within the past two weeks.

Contact information

You can send your bagged tick to:

Kathleen Walker

Forbes 410, Dept. of Entomology

University of Arizona

Tucson, AZ 85721

