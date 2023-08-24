Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenixarea restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Aug. 23, 2023:

Pacific Seafood Buffet - 3110 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler

3 violations

No sign in bathroom telling workers to wash hands

Raw shrimp stored above crab

Raw chicken stored above raw beef

Kiss the Cook - 4915 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale

3 violations

Tuna kept past discard date

No consumer advisory for hamburgers

Wrapped cookies sold without label

Chou’s Kitchen - 1250 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe

3 violations

Raw fish stored above pickled mustard greens

Meat grinder crusted with food debris

Dumplings stored in improper bags

Burros and Fries - 13544 N. Presada Pkwy., Surprise

3 violations

Employee cracked egg then grabbed tortilla

Ham and sour cream not kept at proper temperature

Cooked beans not cooling properly

Sushiholic - 3943 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix

5 violations

Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes

Dishwasher not cleaning properly

Employee cleaning knives in hand wash sink

Spicy mayo and lettuce not kept cold enough

Leak at prep sink faucet

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Taco Bell - 12223 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Olive Graden - 6201 E. Southern Ave., Mesa

Ling and Louie’s - 9397 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale

Canton Dragon - 7307 W. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

Dairy Queen - 10799 W. Grand Ave., Sun City

DoNut Worry - 9115 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa

