Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenixarea restaurants
Every week, Arizona's Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors," considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Aug. 23, 2023:
Pacific Seafood Buffet - 3110 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler
3 violations
- No sign in bathroom telling workers to wash hands
- Raw shrimp stored above crab
- Raw chicken stored above raw beef
Kiss the Cook - 4915 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale
3 violations
- Tuna kept past discard date
- No consumer advisory for hamburgers
- Wrapped cookies sold without label
Chou’s Kitchen - 1250 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe
3 violations
- Raw fish stored above pickled mustard greens
- Meat grinder crusted with food debris
- Dumplings stored in improper bags
Burros and Fries - 13544 N. Presada Pkwy., Surprise
3 violations
- Employee cracked egg then grabbed tortilla
- Ham and sour cream not kept at proper temperature
- Cooked beans not cooling properly
Sushiholic - 3943 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix
5 violations
- Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes
- Dishwasher not cleaning properly
- Employee cleaning knives in hand wash sink
- Spicy mayo and lettuce not kept cold enough
- Leak at prep sink faucet
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Taco Bell - 12223 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
Olive Graden - 6201 E. Southern Ave., Mesa
Ling and Louie’s - 9397 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale
Canton Dragon - 7307 W. Indian School Rd., Phoenix
Dairy Queen - 10799 W. Grand Ave., Sun City
DoNut Worry - 9115 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa
