Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenixarea restaurants

A seafood buffet in Chandler and a Phoenix sushi place didn't make the grade for health codes.
By Jason Barry
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Aug. 23, 2023:

Pacific Seafood Buffet - 3110 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler

3 violations

  • No sign in bathroom telling workers to wash hands
  • Raw shrimp stored above crab
  • Raw chicken stored above raw beef

Kiss the Cook - 4915 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale

3 violations

  • Tuna kept past discard date
  • No consumer advisory for hamburgers
  • Wrapped cookies sold without label

Chou’s Kitchen - 1250 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe

3 violations

  • Raw fish stored above pickled mustard greens
  • Meat grinder crusted with food debris
  • Dumplings stored in improper bags

Burros and Fries - 13544 N. Presada Pkwy., Surprise

3 violations

  • Employee cracked egg then grabbed tortilla
  • Ham and sour cream not kept at proper temperature
  • Cooked beans not cooling properly

Sushiholic - 3943 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix

5 violations

  • Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes
  • Dishwasher not cleaning properly
  • Employee cleaning knives in hand wash sink
  • Spicy mayo and lettuce not kept cold enough
  • Leak at prep sink faucet

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Taco Bell - 12223 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Olive Graden - 6201 E. Southern Ave., Mesa

Ling and Louie’s - 9397 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale

Canton Dragon - 7307 W. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

Dairy Queen - 10799 W. Grand Ave., Sun City

DoNut Worry - 9115 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa

