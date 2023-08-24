First Alert Days: Extreme heat returns to the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a warm start to our morning with lows in the upper 80s, about eight degrees above our average low this time of year. Temperatures this afternoon will warm up close to our average this afternoon, around 104. We were hoping to receive some rain from tropical system Harold, but nothing again at the airport.

We need the rain; so far this season at Sky Harbor, we have only had about .06″ of rain. On average, the airport should have 1.54″ of rain at this point of the monsoon.

There is no sign of any rainfall this weekend as a ridge of high pressure strengthens. This will turn up the heat quite a bit, with highs returning to the 110-plus mark. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch Sunday through Tuesday, and we have issued a First Alert. Therefore, we are declaring First Alert Weather Days from Sunday through Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.