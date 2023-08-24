Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to high school in Mesa

The student was arrested after running from school officials Thursday morning.
The student was arrested after running from school officials Thursday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A teen has been arrested after police say he brought a gun to a Mesa high school Thursday morning. It all started when a student at Desert Ridge High School, near Crismon and Guadalupe roads, told a teacher that another student showed them a gun. In a note sent to parents, school officials say they called Mesa police and then approached the other student, who then ran from the campus. Mesa police say one of the department’s school resource officers found the student in a nearby neighborhood. Officers also recovered a backpack in some bushes and found a gun inside.

The campus was never placed on lockdown and classes continued as scheduled. Police say the teen is facing charges of misconduct involving weapons and a minor in possession of a firearm. School officials say further disciplinary action will be taken according to district policy. See the full letter sent to Desert Ridge parents below:

“Dear Desert Ridge High Families,

It is very important to us to keep our parents and families as informed as possible regarding any incidents involving our campus and students.

This morning, a student reported to a teacher that a student showed them a weapon. Our team acted immediately, contacted Mesa Police Department, and on approaching the student in question, the student fled off campus. Campus did not go into lockdown due to the potential threat no longer being on campus. Mesa Police Department apprehended the student. Security conducted a thorough search of the route the student took when fleeing and found a gun off campus.

The student has been arrested and disciplinary action will be taken according to district policy. Mesa Police Department will continue their investigation with full support from Desert Ridge High and Gilbert Public Schools. All students are safe and being supported as needed by our staff. School will continue today.

We take incidents such as this extremely seriously and we are grateful to the student who took appropriate action and reported this to our administration so that we could act and keep our students and staff safe. Please remind your student should they ever hear or see something concerning, to always say something to a parent, staff member or trusted adult.

Providing a safe and secure learning environment is our top priority at Gilbert Public Schools, and Desert Ridge High. Please be assured we take incidents like this very seriously and thank you for your continued support of our students and our school.

Sincerely,

DJ Spetz

Principal

Desert Ridge High School”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north

Latest News

Homeowners in Yuma are repairing roof damage following storm Hilary.
Yuma homeowners repair roof damage following storm Hilary
Ian Mitcham, left, is accused of sexually assaulting and killing Allison Feldman, right, in 2015.
Court reverses ruling rejecting DNA evidence in trial for 2015 Scottsdale woman’s murder
FILE - A Norwegian air force F-16 fighter lands at a Turkish air base in the Central Anatolian...
US will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s at air base in Arizona
Penaloza was booked on first-degree murder, burglary, kidnapping and armed robbery.
‘I took the risk’: Suspect kills man to get ex-girlfriend back, Phoenix police say