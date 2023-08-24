Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to high school in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen has been arrested after police say he brought a gun to a Mesa high school Thursday morning. It all started when a student at Desert Ridge High School, near Crismon and Guadalupe roads, told a teacher that another student showed them a gun. In a note sent to parents, school officials say they called Mesa police and then approached the other student, who then ran from the campus. Mesa police say one of the department’s school resource officers found the student in a nearby neighborhood. Officers also recovered a backpack in some bushes and found a gun inside.

The campus was never placed on lockdown and classes continued as scheduled. Police say the teen is facing charges of misconduct involving weapons and a minor in possession of a firearm. School officials say further disciplinary action will be taken according to district policy. See the full letter sent to Desert Ridge parents below:

“Dear Desert Ridge High Families,

It is very important to us to keep our parents and families as informed as possible regarding any incidents involving our campus and students.

This morning, a student reported to a teacher that a student showed them a weapon. Our team acted immediately, contacted Mesa Police Department, and on approaching the student in question, the student fled off campus. Campus did not go into lockdown due to the potential threat no longer being on campus. Mesa Police Department apprehended the student. Security conducted a thorough search of the route the student took when fleeing and found a gun off campus.

The student has been arrested and disciplinary action will be taken according to district policy. Mesa Police Department will continue their investigation with full support from Desert Ridge High and Gilbert Public Schools. All students are safe and being supported as needed by our staff. School will continue today.

We take incidents such as this extremely seriously and we are grateful to the student who took appropriate action and reported this to our administration so that we could act and keep our students and staff safe. Please remind your student should they ever hear or see something concerning, to always say something to a parent, staff member or trusted adult.

Providing a safe and secure learning environment is our top priority at Gilbert Public Schools, and Desert Ridge High. Please be assured we take incidents like this very seriously and thank you for your continued support of our students and our school.

Sincerely,

DJ Spetz

Principal

Desert Ridge High School”

