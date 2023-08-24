Seattle police body cam shows burglary suspect chugging gasoline

SEATTLE (KPTV) - One Seattle family’s terrifying and unusual experience was captured on police body cam video on Friday when a man allegedly broke into their house and began chugging gasoline.

According to the Seattle officers, they were called to the 8400 block of 5th Avenue Southwest about 11:30 a.m. after a man claimed his daughter, 17, told him someone was trying to break into their house with a wooden stick.

According to police, the daughter was too terrified to answer the door when they arrived. Police claimed they heard heavy banging noises coming from within the house while they were still outside. Officers forced open the front door out of concern for the daughter’s safety.

Police said they discovered a man inside the garage, inside the car of the homeowner and he was holding a gas can and hammer in his lap. The man began chugging gasoline from the can as the officers ordered him to exit the car.

Police claimed that despite being ordered to exit the car, the man continued to chug gasoline. Police removed the man from the car after breaking the driver’s side window.

The man allegedly resisted the officers as they were removing him from the car. The man received medical assistance from Seattle Fire before he was taken to jail.

Officers found the 17-year-old on the home’s second story and brought her to safety after taking the man into custody.

The 40-year-old man was detained in the King County Jail after being charged with burglary.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.