Pizza chain organizes toy drive for Maricopa County animal shelter

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:48 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, 18,000 pets were taken in last year. However, as one of the nation’s largest open-admission shelters, they rely on volunteers and donations to help care for the animals. Now, a local pizza shop has gathered donations to help our furry friends.

Jody Pectol, owner of Zzeek’s Pizza, came across a volunteer’s post on social media about the need for toys at the shelter. Pectol organized a toy donation drive, inviting all her customers to drop off a dog toy at any of their five locations across the East Valley. It wasn’t long before boxes were filling up! In all, generous donors brought in roughly 1,000 dog toys.

The shelter thanked the pizza chain for the gesture. “A heartwarming thank you goes out to Jody, the incredible owner of Zzeek’s Pizza, for her extraordinary act of kindness. Your contributions have sparked countless smiles and wagging tails, offering the animals a little extra comfort and joy during their stay. Thank you, Zzeek’s Pizza!” the shelter wrote on social media. Maricopa County Animal and Care volunteers Sue and Mary collected all the donations from each pizza location and brought them to the shelter for pups to enjoy.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

