Phoenix Fire search dog team training for emergency situations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Friday is National Dog Day, but Arizona’s Family is celebrating early with the Phoenix Fire Department and other Valley organizations. Good Morning Arizona reporter Sarah Robinson stopped by to see a search dog team in action and learn more about how the pups are trained and deployed in emergencies.

A member of Phoenix Fire’s Search and Rescue division explained how the dogs help firefighters in natural disaster emergencies. “These are urban search and rescue dogs. They’re trained to find live people in building collapses, earthquakes, things like that. If a building collapses and someone’s trapped in there, where do we dig? These dogs are going to tell us that spot,” he explained.

Mable, the therapy dog, was hired by the school to help students feeling stressed or anxious.

The exercises the pups endure is intense, and many train for a good portion of their lives. “The training never ends. But for the first couple of years, they probably get about 1,000 hours of training in. They have to be really skilled in what they do. We rely on them to tell us where people are, so they have to know what they’re doing. It’s very important to us to put in that time and effort into these dogs so they can perform in that way,” he said.

