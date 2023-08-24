Your Life
North Phoenix high school renovates ‘Giving Closet’ for families in need

Several community members have provided assistance to support the organization.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:04 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A north Phoenix high school is working on doing something to helps struggling students and families

On Thursday, Barry Goldwater High School opened its newly renovated “Giving Closet.” The closet concept was initially started years ago by current board member Ann Ordway as a means to provide resources for students at the Title I school whose families may not have the means to provide necessities.

Resources provided include snacks, meals, clothes and school supplies, and even prom/graduation and promotion attire to students as needed. Last year, the school’s new SRO Officer, Valerie Rhodes, also noticed the need to take this to the next level. She connected with Toll Brothers and Younger Brothers, who stepped in to renovate a new space offering a more dignified shopping experience. Since that initial partnership, Home Depot, Sanderson Ford, and Costco have graciously donated funds for organizational items for the space and food for the workers during installation week.

Several community members, as well as BGHS leadership groups, have provided assistance to support the organization of the project and the donations of specific items. The community stepped up to ensure the Deer Valley District and Barry Goldwater High School students feel cared for.

If you would like to help, email Heather Smith at Heather.Smith@dvusd.org or Ann Ordway at Ann.Ordway@dvusd.org.

