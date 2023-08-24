Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

New home sales hit 17-month high, Phoenix-area builders offering incentives

The new home market is getting a nice boost in the Phoenix area as developers offer huge incentives.
By Jason Barry
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Brandon and Taryn Tidwell refuse to let rising interest rates stop them from buying their dream home in today’s crazy housing market. The couple just purchased a new home under construction in the San Tan Valley. The developer offered them a much lower mortgage rate than they would have gotten if they bought an existing home. “We were able to lock in around 4.5% as opposed to if we were buying a home today with the going rate at 7.5%,” said Brandon Tidwell. “We’re saving about $700 a month on our mortgage because we were able to lock in a rate at 4.5 versus the low 7s now.”

New home sales are on the rise in the Valley and across the country, up more than 31% in the past year, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

There are several reasons why. Alan Jones is the division president for Lennar Homes. Jones said there is an incredibly low number of existing homes available for sale right now, giving buyers fewer choices. Throw in the high interest rates and that’s created an opening for new home builders to step up and draw buyers in. “If there aren’t existing homes available, but there are new homes, especially at a lower rate of interest and better payment, it allows them to move up and buy more for the same payment,” said Jones. “We are filling that void.”

The average monthly payment on a $400,000 home with 3% down and 7% fixed interest rate is about $2,581. If a new home builder can offer the same priced house at 5%, buyers can save $500 a month. “Having talked with some absolutely amazing lenders I work with on a regular basis, I called them and said this is what they are offering us,” said Tidwell. “They said if that’s what they are giving you, take it and run.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
Remnants of Tropical Storm Harold are bringing rain to Arizona.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north

Latest News

It happened on Wednesday evening.
Fiery crash partially closes Loop 202 in central Phoenix
A Mesa woman bought a warranty to specifically cover her sewer line but when the company...
Mesa woman struggles to get $8K in sewer line warranty claim
Yuma is coming together and put on a donation drive to help those impacted by the devastating...
Yuma law firm helps organization donation drive for Maui victims
It is safe to expose birth control and emergency contraception pills to the heat for a short...
How to protect birth control and pregnancy tests in extreme heat