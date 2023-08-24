New home sales hit 17-month high, Phoenix-area builders offering incentives

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Brandon and Taryn Tidwell refuse to let rising interest rates stop them from buying their dream home in today’s crazy housing market. The couple just purchased a new home under construction in the San Tan Valley. The developer offered them a much lower mortgage rate than they would have gotten if they bought an existing home. “We were able to lock in around 4.5% as opposed to if we were buying a home today with the going rate at 7.5%,” said Brandon Tidwell. “We’re saving about $700 a month on our mortgage because we were able to lock in a rate at 4.5 versus the low 7s now.”

New home sales are on the rise in the Valley and across the country, up more than 31% in the past year, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

There are several reasons why. Alan Jones is the division president for Lennar Homes. Jones said there is an incredibly low number of existing homes available for sale right now, giving buyers fewer choices. Throw in the high interest rates and that’s created an opening for new home builders to step up and draw buyers in. “If there aren’t existing homes available, but there are new homes, especially at a lower rate of interest and better payment, it allows them to move up and buy more for the same payment,” said Jones. “We are filling that void.”

The average monthly payment on a $400,000 home with 3% down and 7% fixed interest rate is about $2,581. If a new home builder can offer the same priced house at 5%, buyers can save $500 a month. “Having talked with some absolutely amazing lenders I work with on a regular basis, I called them and said this is what they are offering us,” said Tidwell. “They said if that’s what they are giving you, take it and run.”

