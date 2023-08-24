More than 121,000 Arizona homes face wildfire risk, new report says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Across Arizona, more than 121,761 homes are at moderate to high risk of wildfire damage, according to a new CoreLogic report. “Arizona is not top three. California, Colorado, and Texas are at the highest risk when looking at the current risk landscape, but Arizona is definitely up there in terms of risk,” said the company’s Jamie Knippen. The 2023 Wildfire Risk Report estimates the reconstruction value of those homes in Arizona to be $36.4 billion.

In California, almost 1.3 million homes face a wildfire risk, with projected reconstruction costs topping $760 billion. There are ways to reduce the risk and potential loss at individual properties. “We’re looking at defensible space surrounding your home,” Knippen said. “So getting rid of those shrubs and those trees that are directly against your house in that zero-to-five-foot space. You want a ‘clear zone zero’ is what we call it, or doing things like replacing your roof for a class a roof or adding dual pane windows. What we really learned is the combination of all of these different mitigating efforts is more important than just one alone.”

Then make sure your insurance company knows about it. “It needs to be an open conversation with your carrier about what you’ve done to potentially help mitigate, and you should then be able to determine what will that mean in terms of your premium.”

