Mesa homeowner battles warranty company to replace her $8,000 failed septic line

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Rebecca Quinn says having a 50-year-old home comes with a lot of maintenance. But, she doesn’t mind. “Yeah, so it’s a constant, constant upkeep. But it’s well worth it because it’s a great house,” she told On Your Side.

But this great house has some original parts that won’t last forever. For example, Quinn’s sewer line that travels underground from her house to a septic tank in her backyard. A licensed plumber recently told Rebecca that the sewer line is collapsing, which recently caused her bathroom to backup. “The water was backing up in our bathroom and we couldn’t use any of the drains or the toilets,” said Quinn.

The plumber got everything working, but she still needed that failed sewer line replaced to prevent future problems. It’s the very reason why Quinn bought coverage from Service Line Warranties of America three years ago. For just over $7.49 a month, Service Line Warranties of America states it will repair or replace any exterior sewer or septic line when necessary. Quinn says the policy offers peace of mind. “It’s better to have it than not when you need it,” said Quinn.

Written estimates indicate the failed septic line will cost her anywhere from $6,000 up to $8,000 to replace. But remember, she has protection with Service Line Warranties of America to pay the costs. However, when she filed a claim with the company, Quinn says she was told the failed septic line wasn’t covered because it was considered inside her house, not on the exterior, which is stipulated in that contract.

Quinn enclosed her outdoor patio to make it a little more cozy when using her hot tub. But, the broken pipe is underneath a brick floor under the enclosure. As a result, Service Line Warranties of America now considers the area to be indoors. And, again, they only cover septic lines outside the home. “They sent out a guy and this is where the problem started because he stated, ‘Oh, this is an indoor plumbing problem,’” said Quinn.

But, Quinn maintains two appraisals indicate the area is not considered a room and does not add square footage to the house. Quinn says the company won’t listen and has even come up with a second reason not to pay for a new septic line, which is they don’t want to cut through the brick patio to reach the failed pipe, which Quinn says doesn’t make sense. “I don’t know because the policy says if they have to cut through concrete, they will,” Quinn said.

Frustrated, Quinn contacted On Your Side. We provided information, including those appraisals that don’t consider the area to be an indoor room. Service Line Warranties of America is now revisiting the issue at On Your Side’s request. Quinn says if she has to pay for the $6,000 to $8,000 repairs herself, then the warranty she bought three years ago is worthless. “It is a lot of money and to be honest, we simply don’t have it. We’ll have to probably do a personal loan to cover it,” said Quinn.

On Your Side appreciates Service Line Warranties of America looking into the matter for us. When they reach a decision, On Your Side will let you know in a follow-up news report.

