Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Lego sells braille bricks for first time

Lego said its special bricks have studs that correspond to the numbers and letters in the...
Lego said its special bricks have studs that correspond to the numbers and letters in the braille system.(Lego.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lego is selling braille bricks to the public for the first time.

The company says these special bricks have studs that correspond to the numbers and letters in the braille system.

The printed version of the symbol or letter is also shown beneath the studs.

The set is available in English and French, with more languages to be released next year.

These bricks are also fully compatible with other sets.

Lego says all kids ages 6 and up can enjoy the toy.

Before now, the braille bricks were only distributed to organizations specializing in the education of children with vision impairment.

Pre-orders for the new set opened Thursday at $90.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north

Latest News

FILE - The sign for a T-Mobile store is seen, Jan. 30, 2023, in Pittsburgh. T-Mobile plans to...
T-Mobile will lay off 5,000 employees, or about 7% of its workforce, in the coming weeks
FILE - Emperor penguin chicks stand together in Antarctica on Dec. 21, 2005. The loss of ice in...
Loss of Antarctic ice hurting survival of emperor penguin chicks, study says
.
More than 121,000 Arizona homes face wildfire risk, new report says
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
Gunfire at a California biker bar kills 3 people, plus suspected shooter, and wounds 5 others
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead after a plane crash outside Moscow