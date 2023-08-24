‘I took the risk’: Suspect kills man to get ex-girlfriend back, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jealousy led to a man shooting and killing his ex’s new boyfriend at a Phoenix apartment, police say. The suspect, 26-year-old Rene Penaolza, is accused of killing 25-year-old Harry Nguyenhuy Doan in an effort to get his ex-girlfriend back.

On Aug. 21, just before 10:30 p.m., a close friend reported Doan was missing, telling police he last saw him the night before. Doan was reportedly in Phoenix for a job interview and planned to stay at an apartment complex near 7th Street and Thomas Road for a week. However, the friend called police and reported Doan wasn’t answering texts and calls, which was unusual. Officers got Doan’s unit number and code to the door and found him lying on the bed, unresponsive. Court documents say he had been shot multiple times, including his head. His cell phone and wallet were also missing. His Apple Watch showed the last text message was from his girlfriend, investigators said.

Police then spoke with Doan’s girlfriend. She said her ex-boyfriend, Penaloza, wanted to “make things work with her” and didn’t want her to see Doan anymore, court documents state. Doan had also told his girlfriend before his death that Penaloza called him, telling him to stay away and said the two were getting back together. She confronted Penaloza, who claimed he “just wanted to talk” to Doan, police said.

Authorities had her call Penaloza, who reportedly admitted to the crime. He said he shot and killed Doan because he still loved his ex-girlfriend and “did not want the victim to have her,” according to court paperwork. Officers say he shot Doan in the face three times and stole his wallet and phone. He then threw away Doan’s belongings around the Phoenix area. Cell phone location data also showed Penaloza was in the area of Doan’s apartment the night of the murder.

On Tuesday, authorities attempted to pull Penaloza over on Interstate 10, but a chase ensued. He was eventually pulled over by DPS troopers and arrested near Tucson.

In an interview with police, Penaloza reportedly claimed he saw his ex-girlfriend’s text messages and tracked the victim’s location. He showed up at the apartment and held Doan at gunpoint. Doan reportedly tried to change Penaloza’s mind by sending a break-up text to his girlfriend. However, Penaloza said he didn’t trust Doan, “so he had to shoot him,” court paperwork states. After the murder, Penaloza said he was happy because his ex was treating him better after she saw the break-up text, investigators said. Court paperwork shows he told detectives, “It hurts because I had to go to this extent to get her back. It was working, too. I took the risk because I wanted to see if I would really get her back. I was right; if I never got caught, then cool. Well, not cool because I just killed somebody.”

Penaloza was booked on first-degree murder, burglary, kidnapping and armed robbery.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.