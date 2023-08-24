How to protect birth control and pregnancy tests in extreme heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As Arizona sees record-breaking heat this summer, experts warn how it can impact pregnancy tests and contraception. Doctors say if those products are kept in extreme heat, they could become less effective.

“You have to be careful what they are exposed to,” said Dr. Greg Marchand. Marchand is a Valley OBGYN and warns against keeping birth control pills and emergency contraception out of hot cars, where temperatures can soar quickly. “Some studies I have seen show they can heat up to 160 degrees after car being left idle for just an hour. That is certainly a temperature range that can do some damage,” said Marchand.

According to Planned Parenthood Arizona, most birth control pills should be kept between 68 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit. The Food and Drug Administration said emergency contraception pills should be kept within the same temperature range. Condoms should be stored at temperatures below 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the World Health Organization. Experts said it is always best to check the medication’s label for guidance on proper storage temperatures. “It is definitely tougher if you don’t have air conditioning. You have to plan out where you are going to keep these medications to stay at a safe temperature. You can use fans and shaded environments,” said Marchand.

Marchand said it is safe to expose birth control and emergency contraception pills to the heat for a short period of time. “For example, if a woman goes out to dinner or goes to a restaurant outdoors and has the birth control or morning after pill with them, where it is not exposed to sunlight, that is an acceptable excursion,” said Marchand.

Travis Schlappi is a biomedical diagnostics professor at Arizona State University. He said the heat can make pregnancy tests less reliable only in extreme cases, sometimes leading to a false negative. “That only happens when they are in extreme heat in prolonged times, more than a couple of weeks,” said Schlappi.

Schlappi said if a pregnancy test has been kept at temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit for just a few days, it is likely still effective. “As long as you bring it back to room temperature, for an hour or so, before you do the test,” said Schlappi.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.